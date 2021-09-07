Left Menu

Bengal: 24 tea garden workers critically injured in lightning strikes

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:31 IST
Bengal: 24 tea garden workers critically injured in lightning strikes
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-four tea garden workers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district were critically injured in lightning strikes when they were plucking leaves, officials said on Tuesday.

Seventeen women were injured in a lightning strike in Diana tea garden in the Banarhat police station area on Monday evening, they said.

All of them received severe burn injuries and were admitted to the Mal super-speciality hospital, they added.

It was raining, suddenly the women plucking leaves fell to the ground as a thunderbolt struck them, the tea garden's medical officer MK Soni said.

Seven people were injured in lightning strikes in the Chamurchi tea garden in the Dhupguri area around the same time, officials said.

They are also undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021