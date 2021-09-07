35-year-old Italian trying to enter India from Nepal using fake documents arrested

An Italian national was arrested here while trying to enter India from Nepal using fake documents, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Matteo De Rosa (35) was arrested on Monday evening by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel in the Thothibari area, Sonauli check-post immigration officer Amitesh Mishra said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and section 14 of The Foreigners Act, he said.

The Intelligence Bureau has been informed, the official added.

