U.S. has identified a small number of Americans in Mazar-i-Sharif -Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington has identified a "relatively" small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif.
Blinken, who was speaking with his Qatari counterpart in a joint press conference in Doha, said that the challenge with the evacuation charter flights is that some Afghans seeking to leave do not have appropriate documents.
