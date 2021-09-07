Left Menu

U.S. has identified a small number of Americans in Mazar-i-Sharif -Blinken

Updated: 07-09-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:18 IST
U.S. has identified a small number of Americans in Mazar-i-Sharif -Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington has identified a "relatively" small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif.

Blinken, who was speaking with his Qatari counterpart in a joint press conference in Doha, said that the challenge with the evacuation charter flights is that some Afghans seeking to leave do not have appropriate documents.

