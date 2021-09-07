Left Menu

MP: Mob attacks police station after death of arrested man; 3 cops injured

Three policemen were injured when a mob of tribals hurled stones at a police station in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district on Tuesday after the death of a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with a dacoity case, an official said.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three policemen were injured when a mob of tribals hurled stones at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday after the death of a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with a dacoity case, an official said. The incident took place at Bistan police station, located about 20 km from the district headquarters, following which heavy security was deployed around the premises, the official said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satyendra Singh, who reached the spot after the incident, told reporters that the man, identified as Bisan, was arrested three days back by the Bistan police along with 11 others in connection with a case of loot and dacoity in Khairkundi village of the district. Around 2 am on Tuesday, Bisan died in the Khargone sub-jail, he said. Following his death, a mob of about 100 people gathered around the Bistan police station and pelted stones there, while alleging that the man died due to police torture, the official said.

Three policemen were injured in the stone-pelting, he said. The reason behind the man's death will be known after receiving the post-mortem report, the official said, adding that prima facie, no injury marks were seen on the body.

He said a magisterial inquiry will be ordered into the man's death. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that during the attack, the protesters also overturned a police jeep and broke other vehicles in the police station premises while stone pelting caused damage to its windows.

They also claimed that the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

