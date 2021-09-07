Left Menu

UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing

The agency has released a flash appeal for around $600 million to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation. "Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:11 IST
UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is about to run out, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on Sept. 13. The agency has released a flash appeal for around $600 million to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation.

"Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out," he said. "We urge international donors to support this appeal fast and generously." More than half a million people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan this year as the Taliban has swept across the country, culminating in its seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021