EU seeks financial penalties on Poland over judges' chamber

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it has asked the EU's top court to impose financial penalties on Poland over the activities of a judges' disciplinary chamber.

"The Commission is asking the Court to impose a daily penalty payment on Poland for as long as the measures imposed by the court's order are not fully implemented," the European Union's executive Commission said in a statement, referring to the court's order to dissolve the contested chamber.

"The Commission also decided to send a letter of formal notice ... to Poland, for not taking the necessary measures to comply fully with the judgment of the Court of Justice."

