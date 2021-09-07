Left Menu

Have instructed experts to study in details about Nipah virus, give suggestions: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he had instructed the experts to study the Nipah virus and give suggestions to tackle the disease.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:51 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he had instructed the experts to study the Nipah virus and give suggestions to tackle the disease. "I have instructed the experts to study in details about the Nipah virus. I have also told them to give suggestions regarding how it will spread, how to tackle it," Bommai said.

Regarding his meetings with Union Ministers, he said, "I will meet the Finance Minister today. Tomorrow, I will go to meet the Housing and Urban Development Minister and Nitin Gadkari. With the Finance Minister, I will discuss the release of funds for Union Government-sponsored projects in the state. Also, when the Housing and Urban Development Minister was in Bengaluru last time, I had discussed about various urban housing projects and metro extension with him. I will also attend the reception of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's daughter." Replying to a query on the Kalburgi corporation result, he said that he met Janta Dal (Secular) leaders yesterday and it was fruitful.

"JD(S) leaders said that they will go with BJP unitedly. And they will discuss it with local leaders," added Bommai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

