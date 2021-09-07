Left Menu

Over Rs 1.64 crore seized from drug peddler’s kin in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:56 IST
Over Rs 1.64 crore seized from drug peddler’s kin in J-K's Rajouri
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Over Rs 1.64 crore was recovered during a joint search operation by the police and the Army in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said the recovery was made from two bags belonging to local resident Manzoor Ahmad in Saryah village.

"A case under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been lodged in police station Nowshera in connection with the recovery and efforts are on to arrest Ahmad for further investigation," Qasba told reporters.

She said the joint operation was carried out on credible inputs and the money kept in the two bags amounting to Rs 1,64,70,600 was seized in the presence of a magistrate.

Ahmad is a relative of drug peddler Sikandar who was recently arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by a joint team of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nangal in Punjab.

On September 4, Rs 29.5 lakh was recovered from the house of Sikandar by a joint team of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police from his village Saryah in the Nowshera sector.

Qasba said more arrests and recoveries are expected during the investigation of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021