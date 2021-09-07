Consider representation alleging defects in double decker viaduct metro project: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to consider as a representation a plea alleging defects in the project of double-decker viaduct DMRC pink line in northeast Delhi on the ground that it will lead to cutting of thousands of trees and inconvenience to people.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the concerned authorities to decide the representation as expeditiously as possible following the law, rules, regulations, and government policy keeping in view the nature and importance of the project.

"It appears that the project has already been approved by the concerned respondents. Keeping in view the nature and importance of the project, we direct respondent no. 2 (Delhi government) and such other responsible respondents to decide the representation following a rule, law, and government policy as expeditiously as possible," the bench said and disposed of the petition.

The petition, filed by advocate S D Windlesh and Jain Arogya Naturocare Welfare Society, alleged that there are serious and basic inherent defects in the project of double-decker viaduct DMRC pink line on the road no. 59 and if it is allowed to be executed, the project will create havoc and lead to the cutting of thousands of 50-70 years old trees.

As per the plan, the double-decker viaduct will have Metro tracks on the upper deck and a flyover for vehicular traffic beneath, on a 1.4 km stretch between the Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura stations.

The petitioner alleged that the implementation of such a badly designed and technologically poor project shall not only ruin thousands of crores of public money but will also be inconvenient to the public and create traffic problems forever if the project is not modified or reviewed. ''The proposed plan of the extended pink line on the road no. 59 is the most defective piece of modern technology/architect/design which will prove a nuisance to more than 20 lakhs population of this area most of which belongs to poor strata and poor, people are cycling to their place of work and will have to climb up and down not once but six times to cross 7 km of road no.59," it said.

