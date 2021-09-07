Left Menu

Court blocks Lafarge bid to scrap Syria crime against humanity charge

The company has previously admitted, following its own internal investigation, that its Syrian subsidiary paid armed groups to help protect staff at the plant. But it has rejected several charges against it as part of the French legal probe, including that it was complicit in crimes against humanity because of its dealings with militant groups in the area, which included Islamic State.

French cement group Lafarge could yet be investigated for complicity in crimes against humanity over its dealings in Syria after France's highest court ruled on Tuesday that a previous decision to strike out that charge was flawed.

Lafarge, now part of Switzerland-listed Holcim, is under formal investigation in France over efforts to keep operations going at a factory in Syria after conflict erupted in 2011. The company has previously admitted, following its own internal investigation, that its Syrian subsidiary paid armed groups to help protect staff at the plant.

But it has rejected several charges against it as part of the French legal probe, including that it was complicit in crimes against humanity because of its dealings with militant groups in the area, which included the Islamic State. In late 2019, another court threw out that charge, saying Lafarge had not deliberately associated itself with those crimes. The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that a person or firm could be complicit by turning a blind eye to those crimes, even without actively taking part in them.

The Supreme Court said magistrates should now re-examine Lafarge's request to have the charge thrown out. The charge of complicity could yet be reinstated as a result. The investigation, under which Lafarge is also being probed for the financing of a terrorist organization, could lead to a trial although no date has yet been set.

