Indian naval frigate carries out exercise with Egyptian warship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar carried out a military exercise with a frontline warship of the Egyptian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea as part of efforts to boost bilateral military cooperation, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise on Sunday involved multiple activities covering a wide range of naval operations, they said.

''The exercise included drills for transit through asymmetric threat environment, operations for interdicting suspect vessels at sea, communication procedures, joint development of maritime domain picture and replenishment at sea drills,'' a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

''A highlight of the exercise was the cross-deck helo operations that involved helo recovery procedures and airborne light replenishment drills between the two ships,'' the official said. The official added the exercise was significantly beneficial in enhancing interoperability between the two navies and widening the scope for combined operations against common maritime threats in future.

