El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins on first day as legal tender
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
El Salvador purchased 150 additional bitcoins on Tuesday, Salvadoran President Nayib Buekele said on Twitter, hours after the Central American nation became the world's first to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
Bukele said El Salvador was "buying the dip" after prices of the currency dropped sharply on Tuesday morning.
The purchase of 150 bitcoins, worth about $7 million, came after El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million ahead of Tuesday's launch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salvadoran
- Central American
- El Salvador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan -development bank
Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan -development bank
Majority of Salvadorans do not want bitcoin, poll shows
'We don't know it': Salvadorans fret over looming bitcoin adoption
Bitcoin brings hopes, doubts for Salvadorans sending money