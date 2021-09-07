Left Menu

Man hangs self in Nagpur, kin cite financial woes

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:09 IST
A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur reportedly over financial woes, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who used to work in a shop at a salary of Rs 4,000, hanged himself on Monday night in his Model Mill Chowk home, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.

He said no suicide note had been found, but kin said financial issues may have been a cause for the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

