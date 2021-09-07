Man hangs self in Nagpur, kin cite financial woes
07-09-2021
A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur reportedly over financial woes, police said on Tuesday.
The man, who used to work in a shop at a salary of Rs 4,000, hanged himself on Monday night in his Model Mill Chowk home, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.
He said no suicide note had been found, but kin said financial issues may have been a cause for the extreme step.
