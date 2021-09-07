Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka thrash South Africa to take ODI series

Rookie off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ripped through South Africa as Sri Lanka won the third one-day international by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Colombo on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:05 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka thrash South Africa to take ODI series

Rookie off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana ripped through South Africa as Sri Lanka won the third one-day international by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Colombo on Tuesday. The Proteas lost four wickets within the first 10 overs while chasing a modest 204 victory target, eventually getting bowled out for 125 in 30 overs.

The early damage was done by Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who accounted for Reeza Hendricks (1) and Rassie van der Dussen (5) before spinners Theekshana (4-37) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2-32) brought a swift end to the South African reply. Earlier, Sri Lanka chose to bat and were reduced to 93-4 at one stage before being rescued by gritty knocks from Dhananjaya de Silva (31 off 44) and Charith Asalanka (47 off 71). Chameera's late flourish of 29 helped them get pass 200.

Proteas skipper Keshav Maharaj picked up 3-38, while fellow left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-31) was also among the wickets. The two sides now face off in a three-match Twenty20 series that starts in Colombo on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021