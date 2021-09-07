Left Menu

Odisha: EOW arrests MD of chit fund company for duping investors on pretext of high rate of interest

Bhubaneswar Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested the Managing Director (MD) of a chit fund company for allegedly duping a large number of investors on the pretext of returning a high rate of interest on investment in different deposit schemes floated by his company.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST
Odisha: EOW arrests MD of chit fund company for duping investors on pretext of high rate of interest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested the Managing Director (MD) of a chit fund company for allegedly duping a large number of investors on the pretext of returning a high rate of interest on investment in different deposit schemes floated by his company. As per a press release, MD of Welfare Buildings and Estate Pvt Ltd Vijay Prasad, who allegedly duped people of crores of rupees, was apprehended by EOW from his residence in Visakhapatnam.

Prasad was produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate of Visakhapatnam on Monday and was produced before the Court of OPID in Cuttack today after he was brought on transit remand. The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the said chit fund company was initially registered with ROC, Hyderabad and subsequently changed to Kolkata during the year 2011, having its head office at Visakhapatnam and registered office at Kolkata.

During the period 2009 to 2014, the company was operating its branch offices in Odisha at Bhubaneswar, Narsinghpur (Cuttack) and Nayagarh. It has been ascertained that the company represented through its MD (the present accused) and others allured general public with the false promise of returning high rate of interest on deposits under different schemes of the company and unauthorisedly collected huge amount to the tune of crores from a large number of investors and absconded from the locality after closing their offices.

Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021