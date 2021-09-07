Left Menu

U'khand govt seeks start of chardham yatra

However, on July 6, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the high court order.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approached the high court here seeking the resumption of the Chardham Yatra. However, the high court stated that it cannot remove the ban on the yatra unless directed by the Supreme Court where the matter is pending.

The high court had put a stay on the Chardham Yatra on June 28, citing the lack of proper health facilities in districts through which Chardham Yatra passes and the threat of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on July 6, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the high court order. Advocate General SN Babulkar appeared before a bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma on Tuesday and requested orally for the lifting of the ban on the yatra, saying that the livelihood of thousands of people was linked with the pilgrimage.

However, the bench clarified that as long as the matter is before the Supreme Court, the high court cannot consider lifting the stay.

