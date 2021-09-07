Left Menu

MP: Mob attacks police station after man's death; four officials suspended

A mob attacked a police station in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district on Tuesday morning after a 35-year-old tribal man, arrested in an alleged case of dacoity, died, an official said.Three policemen were injured in the attack.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:43 IST
MP: Mob attacks police station after man's death; four officials suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A mob attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning after a 35-year-old tribal man, arrested in an alleged case of dacoity, died, an official said.

Three policemen were injured in the attack. Later in the evening the state government suspended the district jail superintendent and four police officials, and ordered a judicial probe into the death.

''Those found guilty will not be spared. The chief minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter,” state home minister Narottam Mishra said in a statement in Bhopal. To ensure fair investigation, a police sub-inspector, head constable and two constables along with the district jail superintendent have been suspended, he added.

Three policemen were injured when a mob of tribals hurled stones at Bistan police station, about 20 km from Khargone district headquarters, after the death of one Bisan (35).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satyendra Singh, who visited the spot after the incident, told reporters the man had been arrested three days ago along with 11 others in a dacoity case.

He died at Khargone sub-jail around 2 am on Tuesday, the SDM said.

In the morning a mob of about 100 people gathered outside the Bistan police station and pelted stones while alleging that the man died due to police torture, the official said. The reason behind the death will be known after receiving his autopsy report, the official said, adding that prima facie there were no injury marks on the body.

During the attack, the protesters also overturned a police jeep and damaged other vehicles parked in the station premises, some witnesses said, claiming that the police used teargas to disperse the crowd. PTI COR ADU GK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021