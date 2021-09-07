2 arrested for raping minor in UP

Two persons were arrested here in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl, police said Tuesday, adding the accused has absconded.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar P said a 16-year-old girl accused three persons of raping her on Sunday.

Two of the three accused persons were arrested within 36 hours of the incident, while one is absconding. According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, the incident took place when she was returning home along with her brother-in-law on a motorcycle.

The three accused dragged her to a sugarcane field and raped her, it said.

