Left Menu

Three held for 'unlawful conversion' of 21-year-old woman in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:57 IST
Three held for 'unlawful conversion' of 21-year-old woman in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested in Kaushambi district for ''unlawful conversion'' of a 21-year-old woman, who had eloped with one of the accused last year, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had eloped with her lover Mohammad Ahsan alias Hasan a day before her marriage, Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said.

After this, the woman's brother lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

Hasan, Mustafa and Ateeq have been arrested in connection with the case and the woman has been sent for a medical examination, the SP said SOG in-charge Sanjay Gupta said the woman willingly eloped with Hasan who took her to Ateeq's place. They stayed there for six months.

Hasan's brother Mustafa told her that if she wants to marry him, she will have to change her religion, Gupta said.

But after the religious conversion, the girl was married to Ghulam Gaus (25), a resident of Pratapgarh district, the SOG in-charge said, adding that Gaus was detained and was being questioned.

Gupta said Gaus had embraced Islam in 2014 and before becoming a Muslim, he was Ratibhan Pasi.

Six fake identity cards were seized from Gaus's possession, Gupta added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021