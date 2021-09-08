Guj: Murder case accused out on bail killed in indiscriminate firing in Morbi

Left Menu

A murder case accused out on bail was killed and another person was injured after some people allegedly opened fire at them in Gujarats Morbi town, police said on Wednesday.The firing took place near the citys Bhaktinagar circle around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and police suspect it was the fallout of the murder case of December last year in which the deceased was arrested, they said.The deceased, identified as Hanif Haji Kasmani 55, a history-sheeter, was recently released on bail in the murder case, an official from Morbis A-division police station said.

A murder case accused out on bail was killed and another person was injured after some people allegedly opened fire at them in Gujarat's Morbi town, police said on Wednesday.

The firing took place near the city's Bhaktinagar circle around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and police suspect it was the fallout of the murder case of December last year in which the deceased was arrested, they said.

The deceased, identified as Hanif Haji Kasmani (55), a history-sheeter, was recently released on bail in the murder case, an official from Morbi's A-division police station said. Kasmani and some others were returning to Morbi from Rajkot in an SUV when some people, who were in another car, allegedly fired at them near the Bhaktinagar circle here, he said. The shooters blocked the road with their four-wheeler and fired several rounds at the vehicle in which Kasmani was travelling, the police said.

Kasmani died in the shooting while another person was seriously injured, the police official said.

Following on a complaint by the deceased's son, the police registered an FIR against nine named and some unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including murder (302), and provisions of the the Arms Act and the Gujartat Police Act, the official said.

