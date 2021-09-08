Left Menu

Plea alleging award of gallantry medals to armed forces 'arbitrary' withdrawn from HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:43 IST
Plea alleging award of gallantry medals to armed forces 'arbitrary' withdrawn from HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea seeking that the current system of awarding gallantry medals to armed forces personnel be declared arbitrary and against the principles of fairness was withdrawn from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The petitioner decided to withdraw after the bench indicated it would dismiss with a heavy cost the plea alleging an opaque selection process.

"After advancing arguments at length, the petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition unconditionally. The writ petition is disposed of as withdrawn," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh said.

The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to give examples of persons who were given the award without deserving it and said it is very easy to make allegations.

The petition, which has been filed by retired defense personnel, alleged that there have been instances where acts of gallantry worthy of high recognition have been ignored by the system.

Advocate S M Vivekanandh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the persons who are considering to whom the gallantry award should be given are far away from the ground reality.

The absence of a mechanism to review a decision has led to ''serious cases of injustice being meted out to deserving personnel of the armed forces'', the plea said.

The gallantry awards are generally given for conspicuous acts of valour done by armed forces personnel during peacetime or wartime, it said.

All these gallantry medals are regulated vide various notifications issued by the office of the President of India from time to time, as to its form, selection criteria, and benefits that will be given to the awardees.

It sought that the current system is declared arbitrary and unconstitutional on the grounds of opacity in functioning.

''The extant mechanism that considers each act of bravery by armed forces personnel individually for the award of a gallantry medal is undefined and opaque in its functioning.

''Coupled with the absence of any mechanism for review of a wrong decision, it has led to serious cases of injustice being meted out to deserving personnel of the armed forces,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021