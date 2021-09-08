UK police erect cordon near PM Johnson's office

British police said on Wednesday they had erected a cordon near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office after officers saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby.

"A cordon has been put in place while an assessment is carried out to determine whether the item is suspicious," police said on Twitter. Media on Downing Street were removed from the area while the item was investigated.

