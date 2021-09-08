China says U.S. and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan

China's foreign minister Wang Yi said the United States and its allies have more of a duty to supply economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan than any other country, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

They should help Afghanistan's positive development while respecting its sovereignty and independence, he said.

Wang made the comments via video to a meeting of diplomats from Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Wednesday, according to the statement.

