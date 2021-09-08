Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests a doctor turned fraudster for cheating several people

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a doctor-turned-fraudster, who was absconding and has seven cases registered against him for cheating several people by making false promises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:12 IST
Delhi Police arrests a doctor turned fraudster for cheating several people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a doctor-turned-fraudster, who was absconding and has seven cases registered against him for cheating several people by making false promises. Special Staff of North West District arrested the accused identified as Dr Mohd. Sabir Khan (58), a resident of Khanpur, Delhi. He used to operate a privately owned clinic in the Khanpur area and cheated several people on the pretext of false promises.

From 2015-17, two criminal cases and five complaint cases were filed by the victims against him in the Police Station of Saket and Neb Sarai of South District as well as in the District Court. The court proclaimed him an offender in four cases out of the seven cases registered against him, the police said. According to the Police FIR, the accused had cheated a foreign national lady for an amount of USD 8000 on the pretext of giving his house on lease to her and did not return her money and in another case, he prepared bogus and forged documents of a property which was taken by him on rent and claimed himself the owner of the property. Further, he broke the locks of two more shops and trespassed into the same.

Acting on an input, Police raided a premise in the Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar, Delhi where he was hiding for the last four years and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, the accused told the police that in 2014 he was sent to jail for an offence and after releasing out on bail, he adopted the modus operandi of cheating/forgery and started duping people who were acquainted with him on false promises.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021