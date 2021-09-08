Delhi Police arrests a doctor turned fraudster for cheating several people

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a doctor-turned-fraudster, who was absconding and has seven cases registered against him for cheating several people by making false promises. Special Staff of North West District arrested the accused identified as Dr Mohd. Sabir Khan (58), a resident of Khanpur, Delhi. He used to operate a privately owned clinic in the Khanpur area and cheated several people on the pretext of false promises.

From 2015-17, two criminal cases and five complaint cases were filed by the victims against him in the Police Station of Saket and Neb Sarai of South District as well as in the District Court. The court proclaimed him an offender in four cases out of the seven cases registered against him, the police said. According to the Police FIR, the accused had cheated a foreign national lady for an amount of USD 8000 on the pretext of giving his house on lease to her and did not return her money and in another case, he prepared bogus and forged documents of a property which was taken by him on rent and claimed himself the owner of the property. Further, he broke the locks of two more shops and trespassed into the same.

Acting on an input, Police raided a premise in the Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar, Delhi where he was hiding for the last four years and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, the accused told the police that in 2014 he was sent to jail for an offence and after releasing out on bail, he adopted the modus operandi of cheating/forgery and started duping people who were acquainted with him on false promises.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)