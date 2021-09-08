More than one person involved in killing of mother & son: Police

Sleuths of Kolkata Police probing the double murder case of a mother and son in the southern part of the city's Parnasree area suspect that there was more than one person involved in the killing, a police officer said on Wednesday. The killers slit the throats of teenager Tomojit Mondal and his mother Sushmita Mondal to kill them and then took bath in the bathroom before leaving the flat in Sen Pally of Parnasree, the officer said.

''We have got enough evidence about the involvement of more than one person behind the killings. It seems that the person was known to the woman and that is the reason she had opened the door to let them inside the apartment,'' he said.

Preliminary investigation also found that Sushmita was stabbed 20 times while the boy was stabbed five times, he said.

''The woman was attacked and killed while the boy was attending an online class using her mobile phone which is now missing. One laptop is also missing. This entire incident is not for any gain but to kill the two. There were no signs of any resistance from the two victims and it shows that the killers were known to them,'' he said.

The sleuths also questioned the husband of the victim after they found blood stains under the ring he was wearing, the policeman said. The autopsy done on the two deceased could not find any poison but undigested food from their stomach, he said, adding that during the killing the two were completely conscious.

''The incident happened between 2.30 pm to 4 pm. We are yet to find out what was the actual reason behind the murders but it's clear that they were done out of enmity,'' the officer added. The bodies of the mother and the son were found lying in a pool of blood on Monday night by her husband Tapan Mondal, a bank employee, who has been questioned by the police in connection with the killings.

