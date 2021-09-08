CCS clears two IAF projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore; 6 AEWC planes, 56 C-295 transport aircraft approved

In a major boost for the Indian Air Force, the central government has cleared two mega projects including the six new made in India airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) and 56 C-295 aircraft, forty of which are to be built in India by Airbus with Tata. The six AEW&C aircraft have been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security and they would be built on the Airbus 319 aircraft to be provided by the state-owned Air India, government sources told ANI.

The government had earlier in the day announced the clearance of the Avro replacement project to be built under the Make in India scheme. Sources said that the six aircraft to be built by the DRDO will further improve Air Force's surveillance capabilities along borders with China and Pakistan.

AEW&C Block 2 aircraft are to be developed by the DRDO under Rs 11,000 crore project. The six aircraft would be modified to fly with a radar that will give 360-degree surveillance capability to the defence forces.

The project to build the AEW&C system on existing aircraft from the Air India fleet may also mean that India may not buy the six Airbus 330 transport aircraft planned to be acquired earlier from the European firm. The C-295 aircraft deal was required to be signed as the IAF has 56 Avro transport aircraft which are in urgent need of replacement. Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the contract.

The aircraft would be giving a capability of carrying five to 10 tonnes of load and would bridge the gap between An-32s and the C-130Js. (ANI)

