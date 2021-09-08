Saudi Arabia welcomes release of classified documents of Sept 11 attacks
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:57 IST
Saudi Arabia's embassy to the U.S. welcomed on Wednesday the release of classified documents relating to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
The embassy said in a statement that "any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false."
"No evidence has ever emerged to indicate that the Saudi government or its officials had previous knowledge of the terrorist attack or were in any way involved in its planning or execution," the embassy said.
