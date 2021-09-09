Left Menu

US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.The 13 troops were killed August 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:06 IST
US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
  • Country:
  • United States

The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.

The 13 troops were killed August 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and in addition to the Purple Heart was also awared the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, adding that his skills as a hospital corpsman and devotion to the mission warranted the promotion and recognition.

Also awarded the Purple Heart were Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.; and 11 Marines: Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.; Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl. Daegan Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021