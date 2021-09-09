Left Menu

Mexico-U.S. econ talks to focus on border movement, semiconductors - foreign minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-09-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 02:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that high-level economic talks with the United States will focus on issues including infrastructure along the border to facilitate trade and movement of people, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

The High-Level Economic Dialogue on Sept. 9 between the two countries, which will restart after a four-year gap, will be led for the United States by Vice President Kamala Harris, Ebrard said in a video shared on Twitter.

