Mexico-U.S. econ talks to focus on border movement, semiconductors - foreign minister
Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that high-level economic talks with the United States will focus on issues including infrastructure along the border to facilitate trade and movement of people, semiconductors and cybersecurity.
The High-Level Economic Dialogue on Sept. 9 between the two countries, which will restart after a four-year gap, will be led for the United States by Vice President Kamala Harris, Ebrard said in a video shared on Twitter.
