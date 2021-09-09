Left Menu

K'taka HC quashes plea seeking action against Google for showing Kannada as 'ugliest language'

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a petition seeking to initiate legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-09-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 06:48 IST
Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a petition seeking to initiate legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India. Earlier, the search engine Google India has tendered an apology in the matter in terms of the content displayed on the website and assured the court that such incidents will not take place in future.

The petition was filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, against Google India and other respondents and sought direction for the company to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore defaming and tarnishing the dignity of the "historic Kannada language and it to be deposited with the Department of Culture and Heritage, Government of Karnataka." Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum's Division bench noted in its order that Google India had apologised for the misunderstanding and hurting the sentiments of people on its Twitter handle this year on June 3.

The matter first came to light on June 3, when several Kannadigas noted that Google results to the question " which is the ugliest language in India" showed Kannada in the result. (ANI)

