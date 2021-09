BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says PT027 PhIII Asthma Trials Met Primary Endpoints

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - PT027 PHIII ASTHMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* ASTRAZENECA - FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION OF ALBUTEROL AND BUDESONIDE (PT027) DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS FOR ASTHMA PATIENTS IN MANDALA AND DENALI PHASE III TRIALS * ASTRAZENECA - PT027 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF SEVERE EXACERBATIONS COMPARED TO ALBUTEROL IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ASTHMA

* ASTRAZENECA - PT027 SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED LUNG FUNCTION COMPARED TO INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS IN MILD TO MODERATE ASTHMA IN DENALI TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)