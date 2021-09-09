Cricket-Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh named the following squad on Thursday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)