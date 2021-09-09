Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:10 IST
Bangladesh named the following squad on Thursday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

