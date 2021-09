Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Women's singles semi-finals (2300 GMT/7 PM ET) Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Men's doubles semi-finals (1600 GMT/12 PM ET) Steve Johnson (U.S.)/Sam Querrey (U.S.) v 4-Rajeev Ram (U.S.)/Joe Salisbury (Britain)

8-John Peers (Australia)/Filip Polasek (Slovakia) v 7-Jamie Murray (Britain)/Bruno Soares (Brazil)

