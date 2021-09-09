Left Menu

N.Ireland's DUP threatens to collapse regional gov't over Brexit protocol

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:40 IST
N.Ireland's DUP threatens to collapse regional gov't over Brexit protocol
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party on Thursday threatened to withdraw from the region's power-sharing government unless major changes are made within weeks to the terms of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union.

In a speech in Belfast, Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson demanded the removal of most of the new trade barriers between the British province and the rest of the United Kingdom and promised to block new measures due to implemented in the region's ports.

"Within weeks it will be clear if there is the basis for the (Northern Ireland) Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate or whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate," Donaldson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021