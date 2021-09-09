Shah presents parliamentary committee's report on Official Language to President Kovind

Left Menu

A delegation led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and presented the 10th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and presented the 10th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. "The delegation led by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on President Ram Nath Kovind and presented the tenth volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to the President," the President tweeted in Hindi.

As per the Department of Official Language, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language came into existence as a result of the arrangements made in the Official Language Act, 1963. This Committee was set up in 1976 under Section 4 of the Act. This Committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language is responsible to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purpose of the Union. Information about the Committee, its organisational set-up and functions are given. Users can access details related to official language policy, constitutional provisions, resolution, rules and President's orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

