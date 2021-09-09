Left Menu

Soccer-Germany plane diverted for safety check on return from Iceland

The plane carrying the Germany squad back from Iceland after a World Cup qualifier was diverted to Scotland for a safety inspection, the German FA said on Thursday. "Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane," said a statement from the DFB on Twitter. "Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:44 IST
"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally. Another coffee it is then!" Germany won their Group J clash 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

