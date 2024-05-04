Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 23:20 IST
IAF Personnel Martyred in Poonch Terror Attack, JK Congress Condemns
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the border district of Poonch that left one soldier dead and four injured.

In a statement, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani said the repeated terror attacks on the forces need to be responded to strongly and underlined the need to check the rise in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We condemn the terror attack on the IAF personnel... We express our grave concern over the escalated attacks by terrorists in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Rajouri-Poonch belt, resulting in loss of several precious lives of our jawans and officers,'' Wani said.

He extended condolences on behalf of the Congress to the family of the slain soldier and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The terrorists ambushed the IAF convoy when it was moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankot area around 6:15 pm, officials said.

Reinforcements from the Army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.

The attack comes three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

