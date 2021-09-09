Chad hopes for 'favourable opinion' from Glencore on debt restructuring, PM says
Unable to honor internal debt commitments, authorities in Chad are hoping for a "favorable opinion" from commodity trader and miner Glencore Plc on restructuring Chad's commercial debt, Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said on Thursday.
