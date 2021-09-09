Search to nab miscreants involved in clashes, arson in Tripura underway: Top cop

A day after violent clashes broke out between the ruling BJP and oppsition CPI(M) in parts of Tripura, leaving several people injured, a top police officer said on Thursday that search to nab the culprits was underway across the state.

Over 10 people, including journalists, were injured, offices of political parties gutted and vehicles set on fire by miscreants in Gomati, Sephahijala and West Tripura districts during the clashes.

At least four offices of media houses were also vandalised during the mayhem.

A ten-member delegation of senior journalists met Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath during the day seeking immediate action against the trouble-makers.

Nath, at the meeting, gave assurance that the police will take steps to bring the culprits to book.

He said that the probe into the attack on local media house Pratibadi Kalam and its TV wing PB24 has been handed over to the state crime branch as its editor, in his complaint, has claimed that the officer in-charge of West Agartala police station, who was present at the scene, did not take any action.

The senior officer further stated that the situation in the state is currently under control.

''We have gathered CCTV footages from multiple places and the police have swung into action. Those involved will not be spared,'' he added.

Trouble started at Udaipur town of Gomati district on Wednesday after members of CPI(M) youth-wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), during its procession, allegedly attacked a BJP activist who was passing by, leaving him seriously wounded.

According to police sources, a group of saffron camp activists that was camping nearby retaliated, following which two to three more persons sustained injuries.

Shortly after, CPI(M) party offices in the state capital and Sepahijala district were vandalised and set on fire.

A vehicle belonging to the former Left Front minister Ratan Bhowmick was also set ablaze.

The clashes followed an earlier round of violence on Monday between workers of the two parties, when former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding towards Dhanpur.

The injured BJP activist is currently undergoing treatment at G B Pant hospital in Agartala, the sources said.

