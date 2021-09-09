4 Bangladeshi nationals detained in J-K's Kathua
PTI | Kathua | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:00 IST
Four Bangladeshi nationals were detained by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday, officials said.
They were detained at Lakhanpur, an entry point to Jammu and Kashmir, during questioning about their antecedents, they said.
They are being questioned about their entry into India and Jammu and Kashmir without any valid documents, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, R C Kotwal confirmed their detention.
