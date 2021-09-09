Left Menu

One more held by Haryana police in constable recruitment paper leak case

Then, the paper and answer keys were given by the accused Afzal at Rs 1 crore to another accused Rajkumar at the Delhi airport on August 5. The accused Aijaz has also been arrested by the police, the spokesperson said.

Haryana police on Thursday said they have arrested one more accused from Jammu in connection with the police constable recruitment paper leak case last month.

“The arrested accused, who is an important link in the Haryana police constable recruitment paper leak case, has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, a resident of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir,” a spokesperson of Haryana police said.

He said the accused carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Recently, police had also arrested two other accused -- Manohar and Naveen, he said.

So far, more than 30 accused have been arrested by the Haryana police in connection with the paper leak case.

“The police have also recovered the mobile phone and printer used in the crime and the admit cards obtained from some candidates from the possession of accused Naveen, who is currently on police remand,” he said.

“During the investigation, it has come to fore that the hard copy of the question paper and answer key was given to Muzaffar Ahmed Khan by the earlier arrested accused Jitendra, a resident of Jammu (one of the places where the question paper was printed), which was further given to one Afzal by Aijaz Amin at Jammu airport and the deal was settled for Rs 60 lakh.

“The money was to be given after the examination and Muzaffar and Aijaz had an equal share of Rs 60 lakh. Then, the paper and answer keys were given by the accused Afzal at Rs 1 crore to another accused Rajkumar at the Delhi airport on August 5. The accused Aijaz has also been arrested by the police,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, seven criminal cases were registered in connection with the paper leak case. Two of the cases were lodged in Kaithal, one case each in Fatehabad and Hisar and three in Karnal.

Amid reports of the paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had last month cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of police constables.

