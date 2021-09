BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi Improves Survival In NSCLC In POSEIDON

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - IMFINZI IMPROVES SURVIVAL IN NSCLC IN POSEIDON

* ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI AND TREMELIMUMAB WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL BY 28% * ASTRAZENECA - IMFINZI AND TREMELIMUMAB WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL BY 23% IN 1ST-LINE STAGE IV NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER VERSUS. CHEMO

* ASTRAZENECA - TRIAL SHOWED ADDITION OF SHORT COURSE OF TREMELIMUMAB TO IMFINZI+CHEMOTHERAPY IMPROVED PATIENT OUTCOMES WITHOUT INCREASE IN DISCONTINUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

