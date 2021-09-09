Left Menu

Tunisia is likely to change the political system and suspend the constitution

Updated: 09-09-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:36 IST
  • Tunisia

There is an inclination to change the political system in Tunisia, perhaps through a referendum, in which the current constitution is supposed to be suspended and a temporary system implemented, Walid Hajjem, an advisor to the Tunisian president, told Reuters on Thursday.

He added that this is the president's plan, and that it is at the final stage and expected to be presented soon.

