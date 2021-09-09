Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide after husband's death

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:41 IST
A 67-year-old woman here on Thursday allegedly ended life within hours of her husband's death, police said. U K Geeta jumped to her death from the balcony of her tenth floor flat, said an official of Kasarwadavali police station.

Her husband Purushottam Nambiar, who was suffering from liver cancer, died in the morning, he said.

Geeta was in shock after the husband's death which apparently led her to take the extreme step, the official said, adding that she was declared brought dead at a civic hospital. Further probe was on.

