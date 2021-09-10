Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in UP's Sambhal

A history-sheeter, with a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed.

Chakresh Mishra, SP, Sambhal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A history-sheeter, with a bounty of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the police informed. The nabbed history-sheeter has been identified as Dinesh Kumar.

Kumar was arrested after an encounter with police near Haribaba Bandh within the Rajpura Police Station Zone. Chakresh Mishra, the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal said, "We were trying to capture him for a month. A bounty of Rs. 50,000 was declared against him by the Deputy Inspector General of Police. He was arrested after an encounter with the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Sambhal Police forces. He was the number one criminal in the Sambhal district and has 25 criminal cases against him in Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Sambhal and other districts. He will be produced in court later."

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. As per the police, a stolen motorcycle, an illegal weapon and four live cartridges have been recovered along with the accused. (ANI)

