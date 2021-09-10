Left Menu

Priyanka Tibrewal to be BJP's candidate against Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Friday nominated party leader Priyanka Tibrewal for the September 30 by-poll for Bhabanipur assembly seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, is one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases against the TMC government in the Calcutta High Court. The party also announced the names of Milan Ghosh and Sujit Das for Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively. The results will be declared on October 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

