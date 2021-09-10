Sameer Sharma appointed as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Dr. Sameer Sharma was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, as per an order issued by the state government.

He will take charge from October 1 after the retirement of the present Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on September 30.

"Dr. Sameer Sharma, IAS (RR:1985), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Planning and Resource Mobilization is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh vice Sri Aditya Nath Das, IAS (RR:1987), Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on the afternoon of 30th September 2021," reads the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)