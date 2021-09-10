Left Menu

China tells country's delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese government ministries on Friday met with the country's largest delivery and ride-hailing companies including Meituan, Didi Global and Alibaba Holding's Ele.me, and gave guidance on worker labour rights protections.

Such companies needed to improve their use of algorithms as well as how they distributed incomes and ensured rest periods for their workers, according to a statement posted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

