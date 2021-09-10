Left Menu

Arunachal sets up panel to recognise contribution of freedom fighters

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:52 IST
Arunachal sets up panel to recognise contribution of freedom fighters
The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a committee to carry out research on the contribution of those who fought against the British as the government decided to come out with a document on freedom fighters to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the state next year, an official said on Friday.

The five-member panel, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, will collect authentic documents and journals and visit places of historical interest for their research works, he said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had informed the assembly that the state will organise month-long various events across the state from January 20 next year where the contribution of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle would be recognised.

''The committee will submit a list of freedom fighters after their research works. A document will be compiled,'' the official said. The first meeting of the panel was held on Thursday at the office of the deputy chief minister.

''People from our state and the North East region sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. Unfortunately, their contributions were not recognised till date and their stories of valour are not known to the outside world,'' Mein said while addressing the meeting.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to form a sub-committee to carry out the research works in the fields.

It is high time to pay tribute to freedom fighters during the celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75th year of independence, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

