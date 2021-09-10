Left Menu

Rajasthan cop booked under POCSO over viral video, held

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:45 IST
Rajasthan cop booked under POCSO over viral video, held
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, after videos purportedly showing him with a female constable and her minor child in a compromising position, went viral.

Both the officer and the constable were suspended after preliminary investigation on September 8.

The accused officer, Heera Lal Saini, posted as circle officer, Beawar of Ajmer district was detained Thursday night from a resort in Udaipur and arrested on Friday, ADGP (ATS & SOG) Ashok Rathore told PTI.

A case been registered against the officer under sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Whether it is also an offence under sections of IT Act, it is part of the investigation, he added.

The video clips purportedly show Saini indulging in sexual activities with the constable in a swimming pool. The female cop's six-year-old son was in the same pool.

Saini has reportedly claimed that the videos are doctored.

The constable's husband informed police that he married the woman in 2001, and in 2008, she got the job in the police department.

On July 13, the complainant found that his wife had posted a video (as WhatsApp status), in which she and Saini were in a swimming pool, and in a compromising position. He mentioned that in the video, the wife lip kissed their son in the pool, while Saini inappropriately touched her in front of the minor.

He filed a complaint at Chitawa police station in Nagaur district in August but the SHO concerned did not take any action.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three officials -- Saini, the constable, and the Chitawa SHO.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognisance of the matter and sought a report in three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021